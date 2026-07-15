British Business Bank Backs Soho Square Fund II to Support Founder-Led Businesses

The British Business Bank has announced a cornerstone commitment of £50 million to Soho Square Partnership Capital Fund II to help established small and mid-sized businesses looking to grow further.

The Bank is joined by several US institutional investors in the fund.

Headquartered in London, Soho Square Capital is a lower mid-market focused investment firm that provides structured capital solutions to support UK based, founder-owned businesses during periods of transition including adopting new technology, scaling or making an acquisition.

Soho Square will offer businesses an alternative route to funding through a primarily debt instrument, whilst still providing strategic advice and support typically found in private equity teams. It also provides partnership capital to support the growth of portfolio companies.

Fund II will target established companies in the UK Government's Industrial Strategy's key growth sectors, with a preference for those in digital and technology, and professional and business services, looking to expand, or undergoing succession events.

Soho Square will provide loans to established companies, typically with EBITDA of up to £15 million and turnover of up to £200 million. At least 75% of the fund will be invested in the UK, with a particular focus on businesses across the UK's Nations and regions. The Fund will seek to address the structural gap in the availability of capital to smaller companies in the UK and will provide business owners with the capital to allow them to scale their companies and stay in the UK.

The British Business Bank makes cornerstone commitments to mobilise further institutional capital by providing a signal of confidence in the fund. The Bank has also committed capital within its Five-year Strategic Plan to prioritise deployment to the eight Industrial Strategy sectors. As a cornerstone investor, the Bank will have the opportunity to participate in co-investments alongside the fund.

Adam Kelly, Managing Director and Co-Head of Funds, British Business Bank, said:

“This commitment is directly addressing a gap in the debt market. It will unlock flexible capital solutions for established businesses with strong growth potential, an area currently underserved by other lenders. It will create more jobs and drive long-term economic growth across the UK's nations and regions, while strengthening the modern Industrial Strategy sectors which are critical to the UK's future competitiveness.”

Walid Fakhry, Co-Managing Partner, Soho Square Capital, said: