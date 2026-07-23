British Business Bank-Backed Firms to Generate £300m Boost to Welsh Economy

The British Business Bank newly supported 1,400 smaller businesses across Wales in 2025/26, with these businesses expected to create a forecast 1,300 new jobs and support a further 17,200 existing jobs.

In its third annual Impact Report the Bank estimates the supported firms will generate £600 million in additional turnover which will deliver a forecast uplift in economic output of £300 million to the Welsh economy over the lifetime of the finance they have received.

A key driver to the Bank's impact in Wales is its £130 million Investment Fund for Wales (IFW), which is improving access to finance for businesses at every stage of growth.

The Fund celebrated its two-year anniversary earlier this year with a £37 million investment milestone, following over 102 investments supporting 93 businesses across Wales, spanning a wide range of sectors and attracting additional private sector investment into the Welsh economy.

Recent investments include the Fund's largest equity investment to date – a £3.5 million investment into industrial services firm Advantiv Limited, supporting expansion, new UK locations and operational innovation.

The Bank is also expanding support to the Cardiff City region through a new £6.5m innovation cluster, helping drive more equity investment into businesses operating in the eight priority Industrial Strategy sectors.

Jess Phillips- Harris, Director, Wales, Local Growth Team at the British Business Bank, said:

“This year's Impact Report shows the real difference that British Business Bank support is making to businesses and communities across Wales. As the Bank's support continues to grow, we're backing more businesses across a wider range of sectors, while bringing more private investment into Wales alongside our own funding. This is helping innovative companies develop new technologies, manufacturers expand their operations and entrepreneurs turn ambitious plans into long-term growth. “Through programmes such as the Investment Fund for Wales, Start Up Loans and angel syndicate initiatives, we're backing ambitious businesses across Wales, helping individual companies grow while strengthening local economies, supporting skilled jobs and contributing to long-term prosperity across the country.”

The report underlines the Bank's ongoing commitment to Wales as well as other UK Nations and regions. 87% of the businesses newly supported by the Bank in 2025/26 were based outside of London, helping to deliver more than a £100m boost to economic output in each and every UK Nation and region.

Nationally in 2025/26, the Bank supported a total of £9.4bn of finance for smaller businesses.

The expected impacts over the life of this finance are: