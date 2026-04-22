British Bird of Prey Centre Unveils Major All-Weather Additions for Spring

The British Bird of Prey Centre (BBPC) has revealed new all-weather experiences as it prepares for its first full season at its new West Wales home.

West Wales’s newest wildlife attraction, which is the UK’s only visitor experience dedicated entirely to native British birds of prey, is enhancing the visitor experience for spring with the launch of its brand-new all-weather facilities.

The new developments follow BBPC’s successful first winter at its new independent home in Carmarthen, which has attracted more than 4,000 visitors and sell-out events since opening its doors in late October 2025.

The attraction’s biggest addition for spring is an interactive indoor activity space, where visitors can take part in a range of immersive and educational experiences. These include an interactive game that tests if you’re quick enough to catch your prey, binoculars that let you experience what the world looks like for an owl, and the chance to build your own bird. An ongoing development, the new interactive space will also launch night vision goggles and the opportunity to virtually experience what it’s like to hold a range of native birds – from little owls to a Peregrine falcon – over the coming months.

In addition to the new all-weather activity space, the region’s newest attraction is also home to an indoor arena where visitors can catch the spectacular birds in action. The extended spring programme will include a range of daily flying shows with plenty of close encounters for visitors – no matter what the weather.

Anticipating even more footfall for the spring season, BBPC has also improved visitor access with the launch of a new car park, which was funded by the Welsh Government’s Weatherproofing grant.

Emma Hill, Director of the British Bird of Prey Centre, said:

“The response to our move has exceeded expectations. Welcoming over 4,000 visitors in just a few months has given us real confidence that we made the right decision. We’ve built this site around freedom, welfare and immersive experiences — and the public response shows people genuinely value that difference. This spring feels like the start of something much bigger.”

Since opening, BBPC has also welcomed more than 500 school children, hosted over 300 private flying experience guests, and sold out multiple seasonal events including its winter owl evenings.

The Centre is now open for its first full season with indoor daily flying shows and all-weather family activities now launched.