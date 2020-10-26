British Academy Cymru Awards – Winners Announced

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in Wales, BAFTA Cymru, has announced the winners of the 2020 British Academy Cymru Awards.

The awards honour excellence in broadcasting and production within film and television in Wales and by the Welsh in UK productions and inspire the next generation of creative talent.

His Dark Materials received three awards, for Ruth Wilson (Actress) and Suzie Lavelle (Photography and Lighting) with their first BAFTA Cymru wins, and for Joel Collins (Production Designer), the third of his career.

In the other performance categories, the Actor award was won by Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes and the Presenter award was shared by Emma Walford and Trystan Ellis-Morris for Prosiect Pum Mil.

In My Skin received two awards, with Director: Fiction going to Lucy Forbes and Writer to past BAFTA Breakthrough participant Kayleigh Llewellyn.

Female practitioners dominated the 10 craft categories with Siân Jenkins winning her second Costume Design award for Eternal Beauty and Rebecca Trotman winning her first Editing award for her work on Doctor Who: Ascension of the Cyberman.

Melanie Lenihan won her first Make Up and Hair award for War of the Worlds.

The 2020 Breakthrough recipient was Lisa Walters for her role as producer on On The Edge: Adulting.

The Director Factual award was shared by Siôn Aaron and Timothy Lyn for Eirlys, Dementia a Tim.

The Sound award was won by the production team from Bang for Good Omens and Original Music was awarded posthumously to Pontypridd composer Jonathan Hill for The Long Song.

In the production categories, Television Drama was presented to The Left Behind.

Children’s Programme was awarded to Deian a Loli for the second time, Entertainment Programme was won by Cyrn ar y Mississipi, and the Short Film category was won by Salam.

In the factual categories, the News and Current Affairs winner was Channel 4 News – Flooding Strikes the South Wales Valleys; the Single Documentary category was won by The Prince and the Bomber; and the Factual Series award was won by Ysgol Ni: Maesincla.

Angharad Mair, Chair of BAFTA Cymru, said: “As another year closes on the BAFTA Cymru Awards, albeit in a different format, I am overjoyed to see the number of female craft practitioners recognised this year as well as the high percentage of those receiving their first ever BAFTA. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners.”

The 29th BAFTA Cymru Awards was hosted by Alex Jones, with 22 awards being presented throughout the evening. The ceremony was broadcast on BAFTA’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels and is available to watch here.

