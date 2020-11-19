Bringing Inspirational Women Together for a Virtual Conference

A serial entrepreneur and bestselling author from Wales is bringing together inspirational women from across the globe and various areas of enterprise for a one day virtual conference, taking place on Thursday, November 26, between 9am and 6pm.

Bernie Davies, a former lawyer, restaurateur, motivational speaker and owner of the Introbiz West Wales franchise, has organised the one-day virtual conference with the aim of inspiring people – particularly women – to overcome the challenges of setting up and running businesses by encouraging you to do it ‘your way’.

The virtual event is sponsored by NSP HR Solutions, which supports businesses, charities, education leaders and HR professionals with first-class, flexible HR support that delivers tangible improvements in business performance.

The conference will feature a number of influential and inspiring businesswomen, CEOs of global brands, bestselling authors and award-winning creatives as keynote speakers. These include: Andrea Byrne, one of the best known news presenters of ITV News; Val Quinn, global customer director at Coca-Cola; Rebecca Davies, director at Barclays Bank PLC; Diane Batchelor, educator and bestselling author; Kristien van Elteren Serial Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist, Tasia Valenza Emmy Winning Voice Over Artist, Ela Staniak Leaupepe, CEO and founder of Feminine Leaders; Tracey Smolinski, Introbiz UK founder; Keri Andriana, CEO and founder of Amschela Luxury Bags; Jessica Roberts, Keynote Speaker and Founder of Queen Babe; Estella Foster, Serial Entrepreneur; Jan Iverson, award-winning creative, multimedia storyteller and virtual reality consultant; and Joy Macko, a seasoned digital marketing and PR Strategist.

The event has grown out of the success of Bernie’s recently published book ‘Your Business, Your Way’, designed to help individuals fulfil their potential in business by better understanding what is truly unique about them – and the businesses they have created.

No 1 on Amazon’s Hot New Releases list in HR-Training, Coaching and Business Mentoring and Management and Leadership categories, the new book builds on Bernie’s previous work the ‘Networking Handbook’, which has been used by hundreds of entrepreneurs to upskill themselves in the art of networking.

Bernie argues that networking in the right way leaves an indelible imprint on those you meet, a phenomenon she calls the ‘You Print’, and believes the key to success in both business and life is down to understanding and accepting yourself, and discovering what makes you truly unique.

Bernie Davies, serial entrepreneur and bestselling author, said:

“I believe the single most important thing anyone can do is to know themselves. By knowing yourself, you are in a position of power in business. You can utilise this knowledge to build an incredible personal and business brand, which will set you apart in the marketplace. I hope this conference – and my new book – will help people find that uniqueness in themselves and their business. Own it, bottle it and sell it!”

Bernie boasts a remarkable CV. An attorney-at-law by training, she became head of property at New Law Solicitors, a role in which she became a successful networker, Dynamo Role Model for the Welsh Government and now Business Wales Mentor. She has since built a career as a serial entrepreneur, business strategist, motivational speaker and author. She launched a much-loved chain of restaurants called Jamaican Jill’s and owns Introbiz West Wales – a successful networking franchise.

She was also a founding council member of the South Wales Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Neath Chamber of Trade, sits on the Black History Wales Management committee and has received numerous accolades including Best Caribbean Restaurant in Wales 2019, Swansea Black Icon 2019 and Excellence in Business 2017, an award associated with Black History Month. She was also voted in the Top 100 Business Women in Wales 2017.

Bernie has also recently formed a new venture, Bernie Davies Global, which has the stated aim of helping businesses and other entrepreneurs navigate the pitfalls of getting back to a new normal post COVID-19 lockdown – and ready to embrace the opportunities that emerge.

If you would like to attend the virtual global women’s conference on doing business ‘Your Way’, please visit the following link and register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-way-global-womens-conference-tickets-122479193565?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch