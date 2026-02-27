Bridging the Gap Between London and Wales

London remains one of the world’s leading financial cities. Venture capital flows overwhelmingly through the capital and so do human capital, skills, talent and – crucially – networks. Tapping into this capital was the aim of our event held at the Shard as part of Wales Week London.

Meanwhile, Wales has a growing, ambitious startup ecosystem. From fintech and life sciences to creative industries and tech, Welsh founders are building serious ventures and it was a pleasure to host a pitching event at M-SParc in November for 15 of these ambitious startups. Whilst we do have the talent, ideas and great startups, all too often the gap between London and Wales can be a barrier to raising investment and accessing contacts for potential collaborations.

That was the driving force behind the event we hosted during Wales Week London, a flagship event to put Welsh innovation firmly in the global spotlight and to bridge the gap.

The importance of collaboration

Hosted at the Foresight Group offices at the Shard, this prestigious and fantastic location was our stage to shine a spotlight on innovative Welsh founders who are scaling their businesses. The relationship between ourselves and the Foresight Group is an example of sound collaboration and shared vision; to help Welsh SMEs access finance, contacts and opportunities afforded to London based founders.

This is critical, as Wales does not need to lose its brightest entrepreneurs to London in order to succeed. Instead, we must focus on building further stronger, more intentional collaborations, ensuring Welsh founders can access opportunity without sacrificing community, or roots.

Collaboration must also be intentional. It requires curated introductions, repeat engagement, and consistent storytelling. One-off events are powerful catalysts, but sustained impact comes from follow-through; investor visits to Wales, London mentors supporting Welsh accelerators, cross-border advisory networks, and founders paying forward their experience.

Our goal was simple but urgent: spotlight Welsh founders, connect them to London-based investors and networks, and reframe the narrative about where high-growth businesses can thrive.

Why networks matter

Networks such as Wales in London are vital and help share access. They open doors that might otherwise remain closed and ensure Welsh businesses are competing on relationship equity as well as commercial merit.

Celebrating Welsh Identity as a USP

There is also something uniquely powerful about founders who remain rooted in Wales.

Kelly Davies, an award winning entrepreneur, Chair of Cymru Football and a host for one of our panel discussions, reminded the room that being Welsh, and growing and scaling a Welsh business, can be the USP.

Welsh businesses often carry a strong sense of community, long-term thinking, and resilience. Many are deeply connected to place, creating loyalty among employees and customers alike.



Rather than viewing geography as a disadvantage, we should position it as advantage.

In a crowded marketplace, authenticity matters. Wales offers quality of life, cost advantages, and tight-knit ecosystems that foster collaboration over competition. When combined with access to London’s capital and networks, this becomes a formidable proposition.

The Next Chapter

The conversation is shifting. There is growing recognition that innovation does not belong to one region. It knows no boundaries. But recognition alone is not enough. We must continue to create platforms that spotlight Welsh founders. We must encourage investors to look beyond habitual networks. We must equip founders with the confidence and connections to operate on a UK-wide and global stage while remaining proudly Welsh.

Bridging the gap between London and Wales is not about closing distance on a map. It is about closing opportunity gaps, connection gaps, and network gaps.

The talent is here. The ambition is here. The businesses are here.

Now the bridges must be built and strengthened so that Welsh founders can scale without leaving behind the communities that shaped them. The result will be measured in high quality jobs created, talent retained, and a new generation of founders who no longer see London and Wales as competing choices but as connected partners in growth.

Around St David's Day it’s timely to think of his mantra, “Gwnewch y pethau bychain” (Do the small things). I encourage the Welsh diaspora to consider how they can bridge back to Wales, through mentoring, investment, networks. We need you if we’re to fully realise our ambitions for innovation to flourish in Wales.

The small thing that you can do today is sign up as an M-SParc Angel – www.m-sparc.com/angel