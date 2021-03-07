Bridgetime Transport Drives away with National Awards

Bridgetime Transport Ltd has shifted into top gear after picking up two coveted national awards at the Pall-Ex Group Awards.

A shareholder member of the Pall-Ex Group of Companies, incorporating both Fortec and Pall-Ex, Bridgetime Transport scooped an award from both palletised freight networks during the ceremony, which saw the Group celebrate overcoming the challenges of 2020 while looking positively towards the future

Bridgetime Transport, based in Cwmbran, was presented with the Regional Member of the Year Award (Central from Fortec and the Regional Member of the Year Award: South West from Pall-Ex) at a virtual ceremony held in February.

The event was a significant celebration for Pall-Ex Group, providing both of its pallet networks with an opportunity to champion all their staff and the sector, having worked tirelessly as keyworkers throughout the coronavirus pandemic to keep essential supplies on the move.

The winners of the Pall-Ex and Fortec awards were all selected due to their growth, compliance, quality distribution, communication and partnership with the network as a whole.

Kevin Buchanan, Group CEO of Pall-Ex Group, comments:

“Our network members really have gone the extra mile over the last 12 months, and we are proud of their collective efforts to ensure a high level of service was maintained for all of our customers. “We are proud to highlight the work of Bridgetime Transport with these two Regional Member of the Year accolades, which celebrate their dedication to maintaining the highest standards across both networks. “Their hard work and support has underlined Pall-Ex Group’s leading position within the sector and our commitment to the industry. “While we are disappointed that we could not celebrate together in person, we are pleased to have this opportunity to thank everyone and reward those exceptional service to our customers. “Pall-Ex and Fortec both celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2021 and we look forward to marking this milestone and celebrating our collective achievements later this year.”

Robbie Evans, Managing Director at Bridgetime Transport comments:

“Everyone at Bridgetime is really thrilled to have won these two awards as it really backs up the hard work we have all put in to both the Fortec and Pall-Ex networks over the last 12 months. “It has been a really tough year for everyone, but moments like this help keep everyone motivated and they let us know we are on the right track! “We are proud to be shareholder members in both networks and we look forward to achieving excellence together over the next year with our fellow members.”

