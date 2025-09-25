Bridgend Specialist Recognised as EMEA Cyber Security Leader

Global cybersecurity giant Sophos has selected Bridgend-based IT business CSG as its Partner of the Year for the entire EMEA North region.

The award, which recognises CSG’s commitment to delivering the highest level of security solutions to its customers, builds upon its achievement earlier this year of being recognised as Wales’s first and only Platinum Partner – the topmost level of partnership with Sophos.

Originally established almost 40 years ago, CSG’s mission has been to provide quality IT and managed services to businesses across Wales and the UK.

CSG Director Matthew Bater believes that the award is an important recognition of CSG’s commitment to that goal and to ensuring that, in an often hostile IT landscape, its customers are best equipped to defend against threats.

“Every day we hear of another business struggling to cope with ransomware and other forms of cyberattack,” he said. “These can have huge implications for organisations both in terms of business interruption and cost. “We have been very focused on being able to offer secure IT solutions and outstanding levels of cybersecurity, particularly through Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), to provide IT resilience and peace of mind. “As a Platinum Partner, we are positioned at the highest level of Sophos’ partnership programme, with access to advanced tools, resources and training. This status enables us to offer the very best expertise to deliver cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the UK. “It is a key component in our ability to offer complete, end-to-end cyber resilience. Our approach spans initial assessment, remediation, Cyber Essentials compliance, 24/7 protection, and incident response. In addition, we provide recovery support to help organisations quickly restore operations and strengthen their security. “Prioritising security within our service offering has been a major factor accelerating our growth, with turnover increasing by 36 percent in the last year alone.”

Greg Cooper, senior account manager at Sophos, congratulated CSG on its double success.