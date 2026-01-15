Bridgend Manufacturer Boosts Productivity and Creates Jobs

Kitchen furniture manufacturer Sigma 3 Kitchens has significantly enhanced its productivity following support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Bridgend County Borough Council.

Specialising in the manufacture, design and sales of kitchen and bedroom furniture, Sigma 3 Kitchens has been serving customers across Wales and the UK for over 50 years.

The company recently acquired a new 130,000 sq ft manufacturing plant on Bridgend Industrial Estate and was awarded a Business Development Grant to invest in a state-of-the-art CNC drilling machine. This advanced equipment enables Sigma 3 Kitchens to carry out multiple functions that will now streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Employing 230 full-time staff, Sigma 3 Kitchens’ new manufacturing line will help secure ongoing employment and strengthen its position as a major employer in the region.

Representatives from Bridgend County Borough Council, including Mayor Councillor Huw David, Leader John Spanswick, and Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Development and Housing, Neelo Farr, recently visited the Bridgend site to tour the facilities and see the new investment in action.

Brian Lakin, Chairman of Sigma 3 Kitchens, said:

“We’ve had such a positive relationship with the council, who have been incredibly supportive throughout our move to Bridgend. This funding has allowed us to purchase new equipment, which has been a huge boost to our business and productivity. Without the grant, the investment would have been delayed by at least 12 to 18 months due to financial constraints. The support has accelerated our plans and ensured we can move forward without compromising growth.”

The investment has already created new jobs at the Bridgend facility, making it a more capable and competitive site. Despite challenging economic conditions, Sigma 3 Kitchens said it had enjoyed a strong year and has ambitious plans for the future.

“We cannot thank Bridgend County Borough Council enough for their support. The grant has been greatly appreciated,” added Brian Lakin.

Councillor Neelo Farr, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Development and Housing, said:

“The team at Sigma 3 Kitchens have gone from strength to strength, and we are delighted to have helped them develop further. Having such a strong company in Bridgend is a huge boost for the local economy, and it was fantastic to see the new machinery in action.”

Councillor John Spanswick, Leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, added: