Bridgend Firm Sponsors Welsh Internationals

Bridgend-based Powerhouse Energy Group is supporting Wales’ Over 35 Women’s Masters Hockey Team as they compete this summer at the European Championship in Valencia (June), and the Home Nations tournament in Glasgow (August).

Paul Emmitt, Chief Executive Officer, Powerhouse Energy Group has committed to awarding and covering the cost of the Welsh Caps and certificates for each of the 36 players representing Wales this summer.

Player Kat Kisby, who lives in Cardiff, said:

“On behalf of the team, we’re incredibly thankful to sponsors like Powerhouse. Competing at this level is entirely self-funded, which is common in amateur sports—even at the national level—so the financial burden on players is significant. Any support we receive goes a long way in helping us concentrate on our performance. We've been training intensively over the past six months, and we’re excited to compete and hopefully come back with some big wins under our belt.”

Powerhouse Energy Group is located on Brackla Industrial Estate, Bridgend and utilises unrecyclable plastic by converting the unrecyclable waste efficiently and economically into synthetic gas for future use.

Paul said: