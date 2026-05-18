Bridgend Company Wins National Energy From Waste Innovation Award

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC has won the Energy From Waste Innovation Achievement Of The Year category at the 2026 Awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management.

The award was presented at a ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

The team at Powerhouse, based at Brackla Industrial Estate in Bridgend, are working with their patented DMG® technology to convert non-recyclable waste into low-carbon energy.

CEO of Powerhouse Energy Group Paul Emmitt said:

“I am so proud of our team working tirelessly to address the global challenge of waste and this award is very much testament to them. Our patented technology is being adopted worldwide and we're continuously working to enhance and develop it further. By reducing reliance on overseas fuel markets, our approach can help protect both consumers and industry from unpredictable price volatility, while delivering clear environmental benefits.”

The DMG® technology is capable of processing a wide range of non‑recyclable and hard‑to‑treat waste streams, including plastics, contaminated waste, mixed residual waste, biomass, tyres and automotive shredder residue. Materials that would otherwise be sent to landfill or exported can instead be transformed into a valuable local energy resource, delivering both environmental and economic benefits.

The annual event brought together just under 900 individuals working in the recycling sector and the award was presented by Rob Mowat, Managing Director, Energy, Fuels and Decarbonisation Expo and Savannah Coombe, Editor of Lets Recycle with Jimmy Carr. Adrian Shaw of IKON accepted the award on behalf of Powerhouse Energy Group on the night.