Bridgend Business Shortlisted for Wales StartUp Award 2025

Bridgend -based start-up Copperhouse Films has been named a finalist ahead of the regional final of the UK StartUp Awards.

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which has accelerated over the last few years with 846,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2024.

More than 750 businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s UK StartUp Awards and the contribution of these firms – all of which were started in the last three years – is significant, having created over 4,600 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £200 million.

Copperhouse Films is a TV commercial production company specialising in working with SMEs. It was founded by James Morgan and Benjamin Leonides in 2023, and now the business has been nominated for the Media StartUp of the Year Award in Wales.

James said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised as a media company helping SMEs get seen — both locally and nationally. “Like many small business owners, we’ve poured everything into building something meaningful, and to have that effort acknowledged at the UK StartUp Awards means the world. This recognition isn’t just for us — it’s for every independent business out there with a story worth telling.”

Supported nationally by Airwallex, Join Talent & V Rum, the programme will celebrate the achievements of individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures. The winners from each region will then be invited to the first UK final taking place at Ideas Fest, the Glastonbury for Business festival in Hertfordshire on 12th September 2025.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said: