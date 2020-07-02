Bridgend-based Mazuma Supports Creative Freelancers

Creative businesses are the fastest growing sector in the UK economy, now accounting for one in eight of all businesses, the Creative Industries Federation says.

More than two million people are normally employed in the creative sector, with a third of the workforce being self-employed.

Understanding the different needs of businesses founded on the creative talent of individuals is so important.

That’s why the UK’s leading online accountancy firm for freelancers and micro businesses has joined forces with a specialist insurer, Create Insurance.

Mazuma, based in Bridgend, South Wales, has a long track record of campaigning for freelancers. Mazuma co-founder Lucy Cohen said:

“We work directly with freelancers and small businesses in the creative industries, so we understand the challenges they face, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic when many creative projects are on hold. “We fly the flag for freelancers with our #freelancersfirst campaign because they are a key part of our economy. “They and creative micro-businesses need expert help and advice to create a good cash flow and ensure they are viable and profitable. This is particularly important as many creatives are paid per project, rather than via a monthly salary. “We’re pleased to be partnering with Create Insurance to offer freelancers and micro-businesses in the creative industries the specialist services they need, especially now when many have been dealing with their finances and business planning during lockdown.”

Partnerships Director for Create Insurance, Ajay Mistry, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Mazuma – a company that is very much aligned to our own values and customer-centric approach. “The creative freelance economy is diverse and growing rapidly as more people than ever make the shift away from traditional ways of working. This can be daunting enough, and we know they need a simple and straightforward way to buy the insurance cover they need, how they want, and when they want it. “Our partnership with Mazuma will ensure that our customers also have direct access to an accountancy service that understands them and their needs.”

Create Insurance provides a range of cover for freelancers, self-employed workers, and small businesses in the creative industries.

Customers can buy short-term or annual policies online for:

Public liability insurance

Professional indemnity insurance

Equipment insurance

Employers’ liability insurance

The intuitive online quoting system allows creative professionals to tailor the cover to their own individual needs, choosing their own levels and lengths of cover.

The whole process is designed to be as quick and easy as possible, providing creative workers with a flexible and customisable insurance solution – allowing them to buy insurance on an annual basis, or to cover particular projects and jobs.

Create Insurance are based in Leicester and are a part of BHIB Insurance Brokers. In building Create Insurance, BHIB brought in a team of former freelancers and people with marketing backgrounds to design and shape the Create Insurance offering.

This means the customer base is firmly at the centre of every part of the proposition – and this in-house understanding of the freelance economy is supplemented by the insurance broking expertise of BHIB.