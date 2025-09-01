Bridgend-based Firm Awarded £25M MoD Contract for Aerial Delivery System

Up to 20 skilled manufacturing jobs have been secured for the next decade at IrvinGQ in Wales after the company won a £25m contract to enhance the capability of the UK’s Atlas A400M military aircraft.

This contract, for the supply of an advanced Aerial Delivery System, will enable UK Armed Forces to deploy rigid-hulled inflatable boats directly into maritime environments.

Under this contract IrvinGQ, based in Bridgend, will deliver its PRIBAD solution, manufacturing up to 25 systems and providing in-service support for up to 10 years.

The PRIBAD system is designed to deploy large rigid-hulled boats ranging from 6 to 14 metres and weighing up to 12 tonnes, with interchangeable cradles enabling rapid configuration to accommodate all specified payloads.

The project will acquire platforms, associated ancillaries and cover test, evaluation, and integration with both aircraft and boats. The system will enable home and overseas commitments held at extremely high and very-high readiness.

Mark Steer, President at IrvinGQ, said:

“Securing this landmark contract is a tremendous achievement for IrvinGQ and a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team. We are extremely proud to deliver this critical capability to our home nation, supporting the UK MoD with a proven solution that has demonstrated outstanding operational performance. “Winning this contract not only reinforces our position as a trusted partner to the UK Armed Forces, but also enables us to pursue new export opportunities and continue driving growth and skilled employment here in South Wales.”

The PRIBAD solution was selected following a rigorous evaluation and moderation process conducted by DE&S’ Airborne Equipment Delivery Team. IrvinGQ's system has achieved over 500 successful drops across multiple nations and aircraft platforms, providing a proven, low-risk solution that delivers best value for money.

Peter Searle, DE&S Delivery Team Leader for Command Support and Airborne Equipment, said:

“This contract award realises the aerial delivery of large boats as a significant step increase in the A400M capability, born out of the hard work and diligence of key individuals within DE&S, and in collaboration with external agencies, who have a thorough understanding of this niche area.”

The project is now in its Demonstration and Manufacture phase with flight trials planned for later this year and early 2026, organised by the Air Test & Evaluation Centre (ATEC), led by QinetiQ and supported by the Air and Space Warfare Centre (ASWC).

The PRIBAD systems will be manufactured and delivered by 2028/29 via multiple tranche deliveries, with training for Air Force and Army crews along with maintainer teams.