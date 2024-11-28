Property Wales  |

28 November 2024
Property / Construction

Bridge Design Specialist Moves to Anchor Court Offices in Cardiff

Mark Sutton, partner at Knight Frank, and Sergio Alarcon Gener, associate director of Crouch Waterfall, with members of the Crouch Waterfall team

Engineer consultancy Crouch Waterfall & Partners has relocated its Cardiff office to a suite in the Anchor Court office building on Ocean Park, Cardiff.

The company has signed a five year lease on 2,261 sq ft offices on the first floor (North) wing of the three storey 34,000 sq ft office building at an annual rental of £13.50 per sq ft.  Landlord Second Horizon was advised in the transaction by property consultancy Knight Frank.

Crouch Waterfall is a civil, structural and geotechnical engineering consultancy specialising in the design of new and refurbishment of rail and highway assets such as bridges and stations.  It opened its office in Cardiff in 2016 and has moved to Anchor Court from Trafalgar House in Fitzalan Place Cardiff.

Julian Howe, director at Crouch Waterfall commented:

“The whole team is very excited about moving into the new office, which feels light and fresh and will be an excellent place to expand the team further.”

Mark Sutton, partner in the Office agency team of Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“Anchor Court is a flexible multi let office property on Ocean Park with very generous parking and excellent access to the local road network, and it continues to prove popular with occupiers. Crouch Waterfall joins a wide range of tenants including Yolk Recruitment, Conexus and the Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

 

“A single 4,181 sq ft office suite on the ground floor remains available at Anchor Court and it is possible that could be split into two if this provides the right space for new occupants.”

Anchor Court sits on the landmark ‘Magic Roundabout’ junction at the key intersection between East Tyndall Street and Ocean Way.  Ocean Park is a key commercial location in Cardiff, with good access to Cardiff city centre and Cardiff Bay.


