Brewin Dolphin’s Cardiff Office Attains Welsh Language Accreditation

Brewin Dolphin’s Cardiff office has been recognised with the Cynnig Cymraeg accreditation by the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office for its commitment to the language in Wales.

The accreditation is awarded to companies that integrate the Welsh language throughout their strategy as well as offering services in Welsh to clients. Brewin Dolphin’s Cardiff office has been advising clients in Welsh for almost 15 years and has found that when clients can converse in their first or second language it often leads to better conversations when discussing financial matters.

Geraint Hampson-Jones, head of Brewin Dolphin’s Cardiff office, said:

We’re very proud to have been recognised by the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office for the services that we provide to clients in Welsh. The use of the Welsh language is extremely important to us, and so we hope to build on this accreditation to continue helping our clients to achieve their financial aspirations.

Caroline Lake, head of diversity, inclusion and wellbeing at Brewin Dolphin, said:

As a company, we actively look for ways to broaden our offering to clients. The Cynnig Cymraeg accreditation is a wonderful achievement by our team in Wales and shows their commitment to the language and to their clients.

Deputy Welsh language commissioner, Gwenith Price, said: