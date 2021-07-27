Brewin Dolphin Adds to Investment Team in Cardiff

Brewin Dolphin Wales has added to its wealth management team with the appointment of Kate McCarthy in its Cardiff office. Kate will work closely with the investment management team to deliver investment services to new and existing clients.

Kate has worked in the financial services sector for 20 years and has strong experience of the local region. She joins from JM Finn & Co, where she was an assistant manager undertaking a similar role. She has also worked at WH Ireland Ltd and at Carr Sheppards Crosthwaite (a member of the Investec Group).

David Myrddin-Evans, head of office, Brewin Dolphin Wales, said: