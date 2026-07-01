Brecon Carreg Bottles to Be Transformed into Foam Rollers

Brecon Carreg has announced a new sustainability partnership that will see plastic water bottles collected at running events transformed into high-performance foam rollers used by athletes.

The initiative will launch at the Brecon Carreg Porthcawl 10K, where empty Brecon Carreg bottles will be collected from participants through dedicated recycling bins located in the race village and finish area, as well as by the event's volunteer plogging team.

The collected bottles will then be recycled and used by LAYR55 to manufacture foam rollers using advanced 3D printing technology. The rollers will subsequently be used to support athlete recovery at the Cardiff Half Marathon in October, creating a circular journey from hydration to recovery.

Designed and manufactured in Wales, LAYR55's Wave Apex foam rollers are produced using recycled plastic and renewable energy. The products are built for durability and form part of a circular system that allows them to be returned, repurposed, and recycled at the end of their lifespan.

The collaboration marks the next phase of Brecon Carreg's commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives within Welsh sport and demonstrates how event waste can be transformed into valuable products, it said.

Eleri Morgan, Head of Brand and Marketing at Brecon Carreg, said:

“At Brecon Carreg, we're always looking for meaningful ways to reduce waste and support innovative sustainability projects. This partnership with LAYR55 brings the circular economy to life in a way that people can easily understand. The very bottles used by runners to stay hydrated can go on to become foam rollers that help athletes recover. It's a fantastic example of Welsh businesses working together to create a positive environmental impact through sport.”

Andrew Lloyd Hughes, Commercial Director at LAYR55, added: