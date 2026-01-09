Breaking Down the Myths Holding Construction Back

Construction is often talked about in national terms, but the issues we face in Mid Wales reflect both UK-wide challenges and the realities of a rural region. As Chair of the Construction Cluster within the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, I see a sector that is proud of its craft, adapting to new technologies and keen to build a stronger talent pipeline. The question is how we make those opportunities visible and accessible.

Across the UK, fewer people are entering construction. We face the dual challenge of embracing the digital revolution while safeguarding the traditional skills that underpin the sector. In Mid Wales, we also have a distinctive landscape of talented builders and self-builders rather than large-scale contractors. There is real potential here, but we need to show the next generation what a career in construction can offer.

That is where the Cluster has become important. Every quarter, we bring together main contractors, subcontractors, local authorities, health board representatives and others involved in commissioning or delivering projects. This range of voices matters. Organisations such as Powys County Council, Ceredigion County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board want to work with local firms, but there are practical obstacles that need to be addressed. By bringing everyone around one table, we can identify those issues and work towards solutions.

Our priorities mirror some of the themes identified by the wider Regional Skills Partnership. Apprenticeships remain essential, but we need a responsive education system around them. Provision in Mid Wales is more limited than in some regions, and the colleges and providers are part of our discussions so that they can understand the pressures and opportunities. As part of our Cluster we have regional educators such as NPTC Group and Coleg Sir Gar that support us.

We are also looking at the role of technological change, including off-site construction, which is already being developed by modular builders in the region. And like many other sectors, we must address the low numbers of women entering construction. At around 17%, the figure is still far from where it needs to be.

Much of what we do as a Cluster comes down to communication and confidence. Procurers need confidence that local firms can deliver projects, and young people need confidence that construction offers stable, well-paid and varied careers. One of the difficulties we encounter is that the sector is often misunderstood. Even my own children spent years thinking I was an archaeologist rather than an architect. That happens because we don’t always explain clearly what we do or the variety of roles within construction.

This is why I see real value in tools like Careers in 360, a platform which the Regional Skills Partnership is working closely with. Many businesses tell us that people simply don’t know they exist. The platform gives us a practical way of showcasing the reality of construction, helping people step inside workplaces and see beyond the traditional assumptions. For my own profession, for example, a typical day can involve design, technical work, problem-solving and working closely with clients and contractors. Being able to show that, rather than just describe it, helps challenge misconceptions.

Alongside the digital approach, we are also taking an old-fashioned route by going directly into schools through our academy- Careers Connections. Our workshops and sessions allow us to speak to young people face-to-face about what a career in construction looks like in Mid Wales. I want their first impression of the sector to come from passionate local firms who can talk openly about their work. Those conversations help make the sector relatable and show the breadth of opportunities in our region.

Looking to the next few years, I see this as long-term work. Change won’t happen overnight, but we are building the foundations. My personal benchmark is simple: when we revisit this conversation in three or four years, I want the person in my chair to be a woman running her own construction company in Mid Wales. If we can create the conditions for that to be natural and normal, then we will have made real progress.

