Brand Refresh Signals Exciting Future for Cardiff Business Club

Cardiff Business Club has announced the forthcoming launch of its new brand identity on Tuesday February 4 2026, marking a major milestone in the Club’s ongoing journey to evolve, modernise and grow.

The brand refresh will unveil a new visual identity, logo and messaging approach that builds on the Club’s extraordinary heritage while setting the stage for an ambitious and inclusive future, one shaped by the needs and expectations of a modern Cardiff business community.

Over the past few months, the Club has worked closely with a group of trusted partners, including Toward, Engage, Business News Wales, and WCS Group, who have advised and supported the Board throughout the design and strategic development process. Their insight has helped ensure the new brand not only reflects the Club’s rich 100+ year legacy, but also speaks clearly to the next generation of business leaders, partners and members.

The new brand will be officially unveiled via all Cardiff Business Club Social channels on February 4, where members, sponsors, and supporters will be among the first to see the results of the hard work and creative collaboration that has taken place behind the scenes.

Phil Jardine, Cardiff Business Club Chair, said:

“For over a century Cardiff Business Club has played a unique role in bringing together leaders across business, public life, education and the arts. As we look to the future, we want our brand to reflect not just where we’ve come from, but where we’re going. We have worked hand-in-hand with our partners to develop an identity that honours our past while positioning us confidently for what promises to be a decade of economic transformation in Wales. This brand launch marks the start of an exciting new chapter, and every one of our members, sponsors and supporters is an important part of that journey.”

The new brand launch forms part of a wider programme of modernisation being delivered by Cardiff Business Club, encompassing a refreshed and more diverse board, a broader programme of events and sector-focused panels, stronger engagement with younger professionals and emerging industries, and new partnerships with civic, cultural, and commercial stakeholders.

Members and guests are encouraged to mark February 4 in their calendars and look out for further details on how to attend or engage with the launch.

The next event in the club’s calendar will be a dinner on Thursday February 26 2026 between 6pm and 9pm, when the theme will be Life Science and AI. The event will be sponsored by Browne Jacobson.

The dinner will be held at the Parkgate Hotel, Westgate Street, Cardiff. Tickets are available here: https://cardiffbusinessclub.org/event/life-science-and-ai/