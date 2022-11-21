Brand New App to Slash Rail Fees can Save Wales’ Travellers an Average of 26%

A brand new app that uses a crafty hack to dramatically slash rail fares can save Wales' travellers an average of 26%.

The app, by Split My Fare, uses a method known as split ticketing, which has been dubbed train travel’s best kept secret, will “help take some of the sting” out of the brutal cost of living crisis, according to the company’s co-founders.

It uses a sophisticated algorithm to find the cheapest tickets, and will make it even easier for savvy rail customers to bag cheaper tickets by simply breaking their journeys up into multiple tickets but allowing passengers to stay on the same train, they say.

Making use of split ticketing has been encouraged by money saving guru Martin Lewis, as a way of simply and entirely legally reducing the cost of travel.

Since the Split My Fare website was launched by entrepreneurs Peter Walls and Tobias Biberbach, it has saved rail customers an average of 26% on their daily tickets. Some customers have even made savings of over 90%.

Regulated train fares were hiked by 3.8% this year, which is the highest rise for nine years. Passenger groups fear that tickets could rise by as much as an eye-watering 12% next year as inflation continues to bite.

Analysis of the cost of 10 popular journeys in the UK showed Split My Fare to be cheaper than Trainline on every single one. For example, a one-way ticket from Manchester to Bristol cost £86.49 on Trainline, compared to £50.56 on Split My Fare. Unlike Trainline, Split My Fare does not charge any booking fees or card payment fees.

In terms of big savings found with the Split My Fare, a customer made a booking from Leicester to London Euston and saved 91% by splitting their ticket.

The Split My Fare app, which is due to launch this month, allows customers to make fast and secure payments with Apple and Google Pay, and access e-Tickets when offline.

Co-founder Peter Walls said:

“Seeing how our customers benefited from the Split My Fare website, Tobias and I knew building an app was the next logical step. The goal is to take some of the sting out of the rising cost of living, which shows no signs of slowing down.”

Co-founder Tobias Biberbach said: