Brains Completes Rebrand With Rolling Out of New Pump Handles and Pump Badges

Brains Brewery has completed its full rebrand as it rolls out new chimney-themed beer pump handles and new branded pump badges on bars and in pubs around the UK.

It is the first rebrand in seven years for the Welsh brewer. Brains partnered with leading Cardiff-based design studio Toward for the rebrand which has been rolled out across off trade and on trade products and marketing over the last few months, with the chimney-themed pumps being the last stage of the rebrand.

The chimney beer pump handles have been designed to represent the unmistakable Brains chimney that has been part of Cardiff's skyline since 1889, and still stands more than a century later on the site of the original Brains brewery in the centre of Cardiff. The brewery was founded in 1882 by Samuel Arthur Brain and has remained a symbol of pride and passion in Welsh brewing for over 140 years.

Nick Payne, CEO of Brains, said:

“The roll-out of the branding marks a significant milestone for us at Brains and the culmination of months of hard work from our marketing team. Our new branding, new look advertising and pumps have gone down so well with the public and our trade landlords alike – it's so different, so fresh and so distinctive.

“It has been so great to see this new look come to life, from the original concepts to where we are today with the new branding adorning our cans and bottles in supermarkets, new pump handles and badges in pubs, and new fun advertising across posters and social media.

Nick added: