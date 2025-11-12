Brains Brewery Commissions Welsh Artists for Christmas Ale Pump Designs

Two Welsh artists have been commissioned to design the beer pumps for Brains Brewery’s new Christmas ales, thanks to a collaborative art project between the brewery and Arts & Business (A&B) Cymru.

Brains is launching its limited-edition Christmas beers and as part of its on-going rebrand wanted new illustrations and designs for its Christmas pump clips. The new designs will adorn pubs in bars around the UK for around two months from November.

In partnership with A&B Cymru, the Art of Brains commission was launched online and on social media channels, inviting Welsh artists to celebrate Welsh creativity through beer. The first commissions of the project was for Christmas, but there will also be more commission in the office ready for the six nations and on a rugby theme.

More than 30 Welsh artists applied, but the winners are Cardiff-based James Barry for his design for Brains’ Christmas Beer and Swansea artist Thomas S Wolfe for his illustration for Santa’s Ale. James and Thomas have both won a commission fee of £500 each for their successful designs.

Sara Leigh Webber, Head of Marketing, of Brains Brewery, said:

“We were thrilled that so many artists applied for the commission opportunity. It was amazing to see the breadth of talent out there and we had a tough job choosing our winners. James and Thomas have given Brains a fresh new look that feels full of energy and creativity. Their artwork will really catch the eye in pubs across Wales this Christmas, and I can’t wait to see it come to life on our pumps later this month.”

Rachel Jones, CEO of A&B Cymru, said:

“We are delighted to be working on this exciting project, which will give unique and high-profile opportunities to artists across Wales. Huge congratulations to Brains Brewery on its vision in partnering the arts to achieve core business objectives in such a creative and innovative way.”

Thomas Wolfe, the artists that designed the pump clip for Santa’s Ale, said:

“I'm thrilled to have my design chosen for Santa's Ale. Brains is such an iconic Welsh brand, and it was a fantastic creative challenge to work on this project. I'm incredibly excited to see the design in pubs across Wales this Christmas.”

Illustrator James Barry, who designed the winning pump clip art for Sion Corn beer, said:

“The dragon, the stained-glass windows, and of course the iconic chimney have been ever-present features of the backdrop for Cardiffians such as myself. I’m very excited to have been given the chance to add to the evocative imagery of Brains and to contribute to the proud Welsh history of the brand.”