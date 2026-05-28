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Glamorgan County Cricket Club is the only Welsh first-class county cricket team, based at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Founded in 1888, they’ve won the County Championship three times and compete in all major domestic formats.


Known for their blue and yellow colours, Glamorgan is proud of its rich history and is dedicated to growing the game across Wales through its men’s, women’s and youth programmes.

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28 May 2026

GLAMORGAN CRICKET CLUB

Brains Brewery Becomes Official Ale Partner of Glamorgan Cricket

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Glamorgan Cricket has announced a new partnership with Brains Brewery, who will become the Club's official ale partner for the 2026 season.

The agreement also includes matchday sponsorship as part of a one‑year deal. As part of the partnership, Brains will hold pouring rights at Sophia Gardens across matchdays as well as the venue's year‑round conference and events programme. Supporters will be able to enjoy a range of Brains products, including the popular Barry Island IPA.

Founded in Cardiff in 1882, Brains has long been a champion of Welsh sport and culture. The brewery also shares deep historical ties with Glamorgan Cricket through Jack Brain, a key figure in the Club's early development.

Having previously captained Gloucestershire, Jack Brain went on to captain Glamorgan in 1891 and played an instrumental role in establishing the Club as a minor county while championing Welsh identity.

Ed Rice, Commercial Director at Glamorgan Cricket, said:

“We're delighted to welcome Brains as our Official Ale Partner for the 2026 season.

 

“As a Cardiff-founded brand with such a proud heritage and deep connections to the Club, this partnership feels like a natural fit. We're particularly excited for supporters to enjoy Brains products at Sophia Gardens throughout matchdays for a busy 2026 calendar for the club.”

Nick Payne, Managing Director of Brains, said:

“We are thrilled to have signed this new contract with Glamorgan Cricket.

 

Glamorgan Cricket and Sophia Gardens are an integral part of our city's history and heritage and so we are very proud to be working with the club, its management and hospitality teams on making match days the best they can be, by supplying the best Welsh beers at the bar.”


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