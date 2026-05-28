Brains Brewery Becomes Official Ale Partner of Glamorgan Cricket

Glamorgan Cricket has announced a new partnership with Brains Brewery, who will become the Club's official ale partner for the 2026 season.

The agreement also includes matchday sponsorship as part of a one‑year deal. As part of the partnership, Brains will hold pouring rights at Sophia Gardens across matchdays as well as the venue's year‑round conference and events programme. Supporters will be able to enjoy a range of Brains products, including the popular Barry Island IPA.

Founded in Cardiff in 1882, Brains has long been a champion of Welsh sport and culture. The brewery also shares deep historical ties with Glamorgan Cricket through Jack Brain, a key figure in the Club's early development.

Having previously captained Gloucestershire, Jack Brain went on to captain Glamorgan in 1891 and played an instrumental role in establishing the Club as a minor county while championing Welsh identity.

Ed Rice, Commercial Director at Glamorgan Cricket, said:

“We're delighted to welcome Brains as our Official Ale Partner for the 2026 season. “As a Cardiff-founded brand with such a proud heritage and deep connections to the Club, this partnership feels like a natural fit. We're particularly excited for supporters to enjoy Brains products at Sophia Gardens throughout matchdays for a busy 2026 calendar for the club.”

Nick Payne, Managing Director of Brains, said: