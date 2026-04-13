Brains’ Bayside Lager Scoops Silver at UK Indie Beer Awards

Bayside, Brains Brewery’s only lager, has been awarded a silver award in the keg session lager category at the UK National Indie Beer Awards in Liverpool.

The 4.3% ABV lager, brewed at Brains’ brewery in Cardiff and inspired by classic lagers around the world, previously won gold at Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) Cymru’s first Welsh beer competition in Haverfordwest last autumn.

As a regional gold winner, Bayside then progressed to the national Indie Beer Awards at BeerX in Liverpool, where it took silver in the highly competitive keg session lager category, beating hundreds of UK brewers and narrowly missing out on gold.

The awards are organised by SIBA and are judged by brewers and industry experts from across the UK, with 44 categories from home brewer beer recognition to overall champion of the cask indie beer awards.

This year was especially successful for Wales, with 11 independent Welsh brewers taking home an award.

Nick Payne, Managing Director at Brains, said:

“To come away from BeerX with a silver award for Bayside will remain one of the highlights of our year, here at Brains. “It’s never easy going up against the best in the business and being judged by your brewing and industry peers, and so to come away with a silver at these prestigious awards demonstrates the quality of our product.”

Nick added: