B&Q Apprentices Celebrate at Graduation Ceremony

Staff working for a multinational DIY, home improvement and garden centre business have celebrated their learning journeys.

In the past two years, 32 B&Q staff have completed apprenticeships in customer service, retail and management delivered by Cambrian Training Company, one of Wales' leading work-based learning providers. In addition, another 16 staff are currently working towards apprenticeships.

One of the achievers is Kathleen Sillitoe, 49, from Swansea, who is showroom adviser at the B&Q store in Llanelli.

Having worked for the company for 20 years, she has achieved apprenticeships at Level 2 in Customer Service, Level 3 in Retail Management and progressed to Level 3 ILM in Leadership and Management. She is now considering progressing to a ILM Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Management.

Kathleen and her colleagues celebrated their learning journey when they attended an apprenticeship graduation ceremony organised by Cambrian Training Company and its work-based learning partners at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.

She said:

“Initially, I didn't think I was confident enough to do an apprenticeship but I decided to give it a go and then wanted to do more. The apprenticeships have made me much more confident in dealing with customers, prioritising my workload and organising my work-life balance.”

She says her ambition is to continue learning to be “a better person” and to support new recruits joining B&Q. She has already encouraged seven new starters to become apprentices at the Llanelli store.

Kathleen's message to others adult learners who might be considering an apprenticeship: “If I can do it, anyone can with a supportive manager.”

She praised current and former store managers Gavin Davies and Brett Jones, respectively, for their encouragement and reserved special praise for her training officer Christine Greyson, from Cambrian Training Company.

She said:

“Christine is amazing and so supportive. All the apprentices here will say the same.”

Gavin, the B&Q apprenticeship champion in Wales, praised Kathleen and the company's other apprentices for developing their skills and knowledge.

Gavin, a former apprentice who has worked in the retail industry for more than 30 years, said:

“We're developing a high performance culture at B&Q and I'm passionate about giving people an opportunity to learn and develop themselves and their career. “Some people didn't do well in school because they were not ready to learn or they prefer to learn in the workplace. It's not one size fits all when it comes to learning and it's important that we celebrate achievements. “The impact of apprenticeships on the business is massive because it gives colleagues more knowledge, skills and confidence, and takes them out of their comfort zone. “You end up with leaders across the shopfloor. The support we receive from Christine and Cambrian Training Company is brilliant.”

Supporting apprentices in the B&Q stores in Llanelli, Swansea, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Cardiff and Cwmbran, Christine said:

“Gavin and B&Q are very supportive and encourage their colleagues to develop and progress their skills through apprenticeships. Kathleen is a really good role model who has gained confidence by achieving English, digital literacy and application of number essential skills as part of her apprenticeships.”

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is an independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.