Boxing Champion Fronts Welsh Beef Campaign

A new multimedia campaign is being launched to promote PGI Welsh Beef.

Olympic Welsh boxer and footballer Lauren Price MBE will be the campaign’s Welsh Beef Ambassador and will be sharing red meat facts and recipes with thousands of her followers.

Led by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), the marketing campaign spans multiple channels, with advertisements appearing on mainstream television, on digital platforms and in populated locations.

It started with the launch of a digital campaign across Meta platforms. Specialist AdMaxim technology is being used to monitor footfall into targeted retail locations and measure the impact of online adverts and promotions on consumers.

A television advert will air on ITV Wales from December, and a sponsorship deal with S4C will further amplify the campaign reach.

Additionally, Welsh Beef will take over Cardiff Central Station during the Autumn International rugby matches with prominently displayed adverts on ticket gateways, reaching thousands of commuters and rugby fans as they travel to and from the capital city. A large billboard will also be located on Westgate Street.

Pip Gill, HCC’s Brand Engagement Lead, said:

“We have weeks of promotional activities planned and are thrilled to have Lauren Price MBE on board. With the help of a sporting legend and using a combination of traditional and digital advertising, we hope to encourage consumers of all ages across Wales to enjoy Welsh Beef over the winter months.”

The campaign runs between 1 November and mid-January. Last year’s campaign reached over 1.5m people across Wales, which helped drive almost 50,000 additional visits to HCC’s consumer website – Eat Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef.