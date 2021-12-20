Bouygues UK Welcomes Stephen Davies as Operations Director for Wales

Stephen Davies has been promoted to Operations Director for Wales at Bouygues UK.

Stephen joined Bouygues UK as Technical Director in 2018 having previously enjoyed over 30 years’ experience in the construction industry working in the UK, Canada and the UAE in various technical, operational and leadership roles.

During his varied career he has delivered major and multi-disciplined projects including GCHQ headquarters in Cheltenham, Southmead General Hospital in Bristol, Dubai Festival City and the first phase of the Battersea Power Station residential development in London.

Most recently, Stephen has supported the Bouygues UK project team in delivering Cardiff Innovation Centre for Cardiff University and helped secure Bouygues UK’s flagship project in Swansea – 71/72 The Kingsway.

A Cardiff native, Stephen now lives in Ogmore by Sea with his young family and is particularly keen on promoting sustainability and best practice within the construction industry. He has played a key role in developing Bouygues UK’s climate change policy, which has ambitious targets for the company to be operationally net zero by 2030, both internally and on site.

Stephen said of his promotion:

“I am thrilled to be promoted to Operations Director for Wales and look forward to working with our wonderful teams to promote business improvement and deliver fully-integrated solutions that serve to underpin the success of our projects and promote our reputation within Wales. I originally joined Bouygues UK because of its great reputation and ambition to improve and deliver quality projects for its clients. “Bouygues UK is very highly regarded in Wales, particularly for its education projects, such as Cardiff Innovation Campus and Pencoedtre High School. I’m looking forward to building on this even further.”

Rob Bradley, CEO of Bouygues UK, said of Steve’s appointment: