Bouygues UK Celebrates Double Award Success

Bouygues UK is celebrating a series of industry accolades with major projects in Swansea and Carmarthenshire receiving recognition for excellence, innovation and sustainability.

Canolfan Pentre Awel in Llanelli was named winner of the Sustainability Award at the Insider Wales Property Awards, while 71/72 Kingsway in Swansea secured the Commercial Development of the Year Award.

The success continued at the British Council for Offices (BCO) Southwest and Wales Awards, where 71/72 Kingsway received both the Commercial Workplace Award and the Innovation Award.

Delivered on behalf of Swansea Council, 71/72 Kingsway has played a key role in the ongoing transformation of Swansea city centre. The landmark development provides high-quality, flexible workspace designed to attract investment, support business growth and create new opportunities for organisations looking to establish a presence in the city.

The awards recognise the project's innovative design, sustainability credentials and contribution to Swansea's wider regeneration ambitions.

Canolfan Pentre Awel, delivered for Carmarthenshire County Council, is one of the largest and most ambitious developments undertaken in West Wales. The project was recognised for its exceptional sustainability standards and commitment to minimising environmental impact while creating long-term benefits for local communities.

Its sustainability journey began with achieving net zero in site activities, setting the tone for a development designed to deliver lasting social, environmental and economic value across the region.

Bouygues UK’s Mark Cesenek, Managing Director for the South-West and Wales region, said:

“I am delighted to that our South West and Wales team's outstanding performance is being recognised by some of Wales’ top industry awards this year. These awards are a testament to the hard work, expertise and dedication of everyone involved in delivering these landmark projects. To receive recognition for innovation, sustainability, regeneration and future leadership demonstrates the positive impact our teams are making across the region. We are incredibly proud of these achievements and the lasting legacy these projects will create for communities and businesses alike.”

Speaking of the 71/72 Kingsway award wins, Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“These awards are worthy recognition for the quality of a scheme that’s transformed a derelict space in the city centre into a thriving, modern office development for businesses.

Office space at 71/72 Kingsway is already 80% occupied and talks are ongoing for all remaining spaces at the development. “This is important not just to give businesses a cutting-edge environment where they can thrive and create more employment, but also to create more footfall in the city centre which will help attract more shops and other businesses to invest there in future.”

Cllr Hazel Evans, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, at Carmarthenshire County Council, said:

“I am delighted that Canolfan Pentre Awel has been recognised for its commitment to sustainability. This is something that underpinned the project from the very beginning, and by placing environmental responsibility at the heart of the development, we have set a benchmark for other regeneration projects across our county and beyond. “I would like to congratulate all those involved in securing this well-deserved recognition and thank them for their dedication to reducing carbon emissions, minimising waste and delivering long-term benefits for future generations”.

Adding to the celebrations, Senior Site Manager Chelbie Jones was Highly Commended in the G4C Future Leader Award category at the Constructing Excellence Wales Awards.

The recognition highlights Chelbie's talent, commitment and leadership potential, reflecting the next generation of professionals helping to shape the future of the construction industry in Wales.