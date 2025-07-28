Boutique Fitness Studio Announces Expansion Plans and Funding Round

A fitness studio is launching an investment round and expanding to Swansea as it marks its first anniversary.

The Cardiff city-centre based Studio Tarw was established in late July 2024 by Alex Bull. It has seen a turnover of more than £100,000 and attracted 13,000 customers in its first year.

Its investor strategy will mirror that of its first business in Cardiff, seeking funding from individual investors and crowd funding.

In its first 12 months, Studio Tarw has welcomed over 1,400 individuals and achieved a 71% repeat customer rate—outperforming the boutique fitness industry average of 60% —despite being a brand-new concept in a previously untouched area. This means that the studio has accommodated over 13,000 customers in just 12 months, it said.

Studio Tarw offers a mix of spin, bootcamp, weights, triathlon and hot yoga or pilates classes and more than 1,000 of its customers returned to the gym more than once.

Alex Bull said:

“We've built Studio Tarw for longevity. In year one, we invested in building a brand-new concept from scratch in an untouched market with an intentionally lean launch, reinvesting everything back into growth. “Now we’re looking at expansion to our second site, which was always the plan. We’ve modelled conservatively to prioritise long-term sustainability over short-term hype — and it’s working. This is a solid, data-driven, community-rooted studio with clear profitability, high retention, and strong future margins. And there’s nowhere like us in Cardiff or Swansea.”

Alex’s career began in luxury gyms and studios in London, where she established and led teams at Third Space and Orange Theory. Moving from London in 2020, Alex began the process of setting up Studio Tarw, initially as an online venture with personal training, running plans and a triathlon club. In August 2023, just three weeks before her first baby was due, Alex found a city-centre venue on Windsor Street.

Alex said: