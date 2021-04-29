Border Holiday Home Park Managers Planning for a Busy Year

The managers of a five star caravan holiday home park on the Shropshire/Powys border are expecting a busy year now that Covid-19 travel and tourism restrictions are being lifted.

Russell Midgley and Nikkole Pedder took over as managers of the picturesque Seven Oaks Holiday Home Park at Coedway, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, on March 1 last year, shortly before the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Between June and November last year, when the park could open, they sold 18 caravans and are confident that the remaining available pitches will be filled this year.

The couple previously ran a busy holiday park in Somerset for seven years before moving to Cumbria to renovate a cottage and launch a landscaping business for three years.

Keen to return to holiday park management, they jumped at the opportunity to take over at Seven Oaks Holiday Park. It was love at first sight and the couple sold their cottage and moved down to the Welsh border.

“Seven Oaks ticked all the boxes for us because we were looking for a park with owners, no rentals or nightclub and somewhere we could put our stamp on,” said Russell. “At the previous park we managed, I spent most of my time sat in an office when I wanted to be outdoors working. “The park here is beautiful and in a great location. We have done most of the projects we wanted to get done ready for reopening.”

The park has 137 double and single lodges and caravans holiday homes, two coarse fishing lakes for the exclusive use of owners, fishing on a stretch of the River Severn, crown green bowling green complete with pavilion, pitch and putt golf, fitness suite, riverside walks and two enclosed dog walking areas.

Most caravan holiday homes and lodges on the 40-acre park have views of the River Severn and are bordered by mature trees, banks of shrubs and immaculately kept grass down to the riverside.

In their leisure time, Russell and Nikkole are keen walkers and their ambition is to complete the Camino de Santiago, an ancient pilgrim route from St. Jean Pied-du-Port in France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.