Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Border Holiday Home Park Managers Planning for a Busy Year

Home Page Hospitality & Tourism Original Content
SHARE
,

The managers of a five star caravan holiday home park on the Shropshire/Powys border are expecting a busy year now that Covid-19 travel and tourism restrictions are being lifted.

Russell Midgley and Nikkole Pedder took over as managers of the picturesque Seven Oaks Holiday Home Park at Coedway, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, on March 1 last year, shortly before the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Between June and November last year, when the park could open, they sold 18 caravans and are confident that the remaining available pitches will be filled this year.

The couple previously ran a busy holiday park in Somerset for seven years before moving to Cumbria to renovate a cottage and launch a landscaping business for three years.

Keen to return to holiday park management, they jumped at the opportunity to take over at Seven Oaks Holiday Park. It was love at first sight and the couple sold their cottage and moved down to the Welsh border.

“Seven Oaks ticked all the boxes for us because we were looking for a park with owners, no rentals or nightclub and somewhere we could put our stamp on,” said Russell. “At the previous park we managed, I spent most of my time sat in an office when I wanted to be outdoors working.

“The park here is beautiful and in a great location. We have done most of the projects we wanted to get done ready for reopening.”

The park has 137 double and single lodges and caravans holiday homes, two coarse fishing lakes for the exclusive use of owners, fishing on a stretch of the River Severn, crown green bowling green complete with pavilion, pitch and putt golf, fitness suite, riverside walks and two enclosed dog walking areas.

Most caravan holiday homes and lodges on the 40-acre park have views of the River Severn and are bordered by mature trees, banks of shrubs and immaculately kept grass down to the riverside.

In their leisure time, Russell and Nikkole are keen walkers and their ambition is to complete the Camino de Santiago, an ancient pilgrim route from St. Jean Pied-du-Port in France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

SHARE

Duncan Foulkes Public Relations Limited is a well established communications consultancy based in beautiful Mid Wales.

Incorporating public and media relations, the consultancy provides a range of services to businesses and organisations throughout Wales and the Marches.

A former newspaper journalist for 24 years, Duncan moved into PR in 1999 after editing the County Times & Express & Gazette newspapers – the main weekly titles in Mid Wales – for five years.

His main reason for leaving the newspaper industry was a desire for a new career challenge. His successful PR business predominantly focuses on companies based in Wales and Shropshire.

His motto is to keep things as simple as possible to avoid over-complicating what is a straightforward goal – to achieve media coverage for a client.

Duncan’s wide-ranging work entails media campaigns, researching and drafting press releases, media liaison, political lobbying, event management, organising photocalls, website content advice, social media and newsletters.

He has extensive PR experience of the food and drink, education and training, catering and hospitality, insurance and financial services, manufacturing, tourism, farming, property, fine art, lubricants and telematics sectors.

His contacts extend from local newspapers in Wales to the national print and broadcast media, trade publications and digital media.

Duncan Foulkes PR uses only the most creative photographers, ensuring that photography to support his work is of the highest quality.

He is passionate about issues relating to the countryside and enjoys fly fishing, watching sport and spending time with his family in his spare time.

Services provided:

Public Relations
Media Relations
Public Affairs
Copywriting
Crisis Communications
Event management
 

Related Articles

New Plans for Cardiff City Centre Development Revealed

‘City Deal’ for Cardiff is ‘Once in a Generation Opportunity’

Work Starts in Newport on the UK’s First Proton Beam Therapy Centre

 