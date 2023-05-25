Boost in Self-Employed Numbers “A Very Positive Sign” for the Economy

IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) has welcomed new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showing year-on-year growth in self-employment.

There are 154,000 more self-employed than this time last year. In total, there are now 4.4 million operating in the UK.

The data also revealed a significant rise in the number of women choosing to work for themselves, with an additional 93,000 self-employed women compared to the same time last year.

Andy Chamberlain, Director of Policy at IPSE, said: