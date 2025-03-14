Boost for UK Defence Industry with £2bn to Unlock Orders from Allies

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced a £2 billion increase to UK Export Finance's Direct Lending capacity for defence.

The UK Government says the move will unlock further opportunities for UK defence exports such as missiles, aircraft and armoured vehicles overseas.

The uplift, which will increase UKEF’s lending capacity from £8 billion to £10 billion, will allow UK exporters to grow their business through sales to the UK's allies around the world, bolstering supply chains, said the UK Government.

UKEF's Direct Lending facility provides loans to other governments to buy goods and services from the UK. In 2023/24, UKEF issued £8.8 billion worth of loans, guarantees and insurance to help grow UK exports, supporting 650 exporters of all sizes and 41,000 jobs across the UK.

This builds on UKEF’s strong record of support for the defence sector, which has recently included an £8.8bn guarantee for exports of air defence systems to Poland, support for the export of Typhoon aircraft to Qatar and support for the sale of ex-Royal Navy minehunting vessels to the Ukrainian Navy.

It follows the recent £1.6 billion commitment to supply thousands of advanced air defence missiles to Ukraine.

The UK Government said the uplift will drive tangible increases in financial support for UK defence exporters by increasing the funding available for overseas buyers of UK defence goods and services, and is a central pillar of the UK Government’s upcoming Defence Industrial Strategy.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“The world is changing, and we must bring about a new era of security and renewal that protects working people and keeps our country safe. This increase to UKEF’s lending capability is our Industrial Strategy in action, bolstering our defence industry and supply chains, creating jobs and driving growth across the UK. “This is alongside an increase in our defence spending to 2.5% of GDP. We are strengthening our national defence, kickstarting economic growth and delivering the stability we need to keep us safe.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: