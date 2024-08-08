Boost for Businesses as Paint Scheme Extends Further

Businesses in even more Pembrokeshire areas can now apply for funding to brighten up their properties, thanks to a Pembrokeshire County Council scheme.

The Streetscape Paint Scheme Project, part of the Council’s Street Enhancement Programme, was launched earlier in the year in Milford Haven.

It aims to support businesses to improve the appearance of town centre properties and help encourage footfall.

The scheme was extended to Haverfordwest and then Fishguard, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock and later, Tenby.

It is now being rolled out further to St Davids, Narberth, Saundersfoot and Crymych.

In St Davids, businesses in Nun Street, New Street, Cross Square, High Street and The Pebbles will be eligible.

In Narberth, businesses in High Street, Market Square, Spring Gardens and St James Street can apply.

Saundersfoot businesses located on High Street, Cambrian Place, Milford Street, The Strand and Brewery Terrace will be eligible.

And businesses on Crymych High Street will also be able to apply.

In further good news, the paint scheme is also being offered to more streets in some towns that are already part of the scheme.

In Milford Haven, businesses in the following streets can also now apply: Robert Street, Hamilton Street, Priory Street.

In Haverfordwest, businesses in Victoria Place are now eligible.

Goodwick’s Main Street joins the eligibility and in Tenby, businesses in St Julians Street, Crackwell Street and Cresswell Street can now apply.

The fund will support owners of eligible properties and tenants/leaseholders who have the written consent of the property owner.

Grants can be used for the purchase of materials (primer, masonry undercoat and exterior masonry paint) or towards the cost of using a contractor.

Grants will provide 80 per cent of the total capital expenditure and maximum grant award per property is £4,999. Schemes must be completed by November 2024.

For full information including details on grant eligibility and a link to apply for the scheme, please

This project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.