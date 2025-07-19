‘Bold Reform Needed’ to Build Wales’ Economic Future

“Bold reform” is needed to rebuild Wales’ economic future, says a new report.

The report, produced in partnership between the Institute of Welsh Affairs (IWA) and Oxfam Cymru, sets out a roadmap for a Wellbeing Economy in Wales, arguing that economic policy should be focussed on improving the wellbeing of people, places and the planet. The collected set of asks for the next Welsh Government brings forward evidence-based recommendations to reorient the economy around wellbeing, care and sustainability.

The manifesto is built around five key priorities: setting economic direction, fixing the foundations, supporting socially responsible businesses, managing a just transition to net zero, and accelerating purpose-driven innovation – together forming a pathway to an economy that puts people and planet first.

The report makes a set of practical recommendations for the next Welsh Government, including:

A new wellbeing-aligned economic strategy with a delivery plan to set Wales’ economic direction. This has implications for tax policy, industrial strategy and investment;

Steps to unleash the power of public procurement, and create the means to pivot to prevention in order to fix the foundations;

Tools to enable socially responsible businesses to thrive through business support, targets for growing cooperatives and social businesses, and a Community Empowerment Act;

Managing a socially-just transition to net zero through capturing and redistributing rewards via a National Wealth Fund – pooling resources to enable Wales to invest at the scale this whole system transition demands;

Accelerating purpose driven innovation by creating a new, independent Innovation Agency to stimulate innovation on the greatest social challenges and providing unifying public purpose to research and development.

Joe Rossiter, Co-Director of the IWA and report author, said:

“Our economy is failing all too many people in Wales. This report provides a set of viable and progressive policy solutions available to our devolved government. Through setting a bold economic strategy for Wales, based on raising wellbeing, the next Welsh Government can fully use its economic levers to set the direction for a greener, fairer, more successful nation.”

Sarah Rees, Head of Oxfam Cymru, said: