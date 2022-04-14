Board Appointment Supports Future Growth Plans for Shaw Healthcare

The UK’s largest employee-owned healthcare company has appointed one of Wales’ leading corporate lawyers to its board as it prepares to grow in the care sector.

Robert Cherry has advised clients, ranging from owner-managers to global businesses, for over 30 years on the full range of M&A, corporate finance and capital markets transactions.

He is recognised as a leading individual by Chambers and Legal 500, was three times voted ‘Corporate Lawyer of the Year’ at the Insider Wales Awards and has particular experience of dealing with transactions in the health and social care sector.

His appointment underpins Shaw’s future plans to expand the business, being led by new CEO and former chief financial officer, Russell Brown.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr Brown said:

Now that we are hopefully emerging from the pandemic, we are looking at opportunities for growing the business and have made some key appointments at board level to support and energise our plans. Robert brings with him invaluable experience in corporate transactions and it is fantastic to welcome him as part of the Shaw board.

Mr Cherry commented:

Having worked with Shaw as one of my regular clients for many years, it was clear to me that it is a company built on strong core values. I was involved in advising on the Employee Ownership Trust which launched in May 2020 which makes Shaw a significant asset within the local communities in which they operate as both an attractive employer and healthcare provider of choice to Local Authorities and the NHS. I am delighted to have the opportunity to be part of the next stage of Shaw’s development.

Shaw healthcare is headquartered in Cardiff and employs 3,200 staff in its sixty registered care homes, community hospitals and care settings, spread throughout Wales, England and Scotland.