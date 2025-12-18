Bluestone Foundation’s £60,000 Boost for Pembrokeshire

The Bluestone Foundation, the charitable arm of Bluestone National Park Resort, is celebrating a year of community investment and support in 2025, raising more than £60,000 to champion local projects across Pembrokeshire.

Built on Bluestone’s long-standing commitment to making a positive difference to local communities, the Foundation, run in partnership with the Pembrokeshire Association for Voluntary Services (PAVS), has continued to expand its reach and deepen its impact.

This year, its Community Fund delivered three rounds of grants supporting charities and community organisations working at the heart of the county.

The Foundation's support has included environmental champions like BlueGreen Cymru, Greener Growth CIC, and Sea Trust Wales and wellbeing and inclusion initiatives such as ASD Family Help, Get the Boys a Lift, No Shame Foundation, and Silbers CIC. Creative communities, youth groups, and heritage hubs including Little Grebe Creative CIC, Pater Hall Community Trust, Milford Haven Community Society, Urdd Gobaith Cymru and VC Gallery have also benefited.

Together, the £32,968.57 awarded this year helped community groups improve wellbeing, spark creativity, build inclusion and resilience, and protect the local environment.

Alongside its grant programme, the Foundation’s fundraising events at the Blue Lagoon Water Park generated more than £19,500 in unrestricted income across 2025. Under the Foundation’s model, 75 per cent of these funds go directly to charities, with 25 per cent reinvested into a flexible fund, giving the Foundation room to back important community needs that fall outside the Community Fund criteria.

The Foundation also encouraged staff and guests of the resort to donate towards the PATCH Christmas Toy Appeal, collecting gifts for families referred to the charity during the festive season.

This year, £4,500 of that flexible funding helped support a range of meaningful initiatives from Sport Pembrokeshire’s Fit and Fed project to the Martletwy YFC hall refurbishment, Bloomfield Bus and Green Dragon Bus services, and Nacro’s Christmas appeal, providing warm clothing, food, and essentials for residents in crisis.

In addition, the Bluestone Foundation also supported more than 100 fundraising events across the region by donating a range of high-value prizes, including over 200 family passes to the Blue Lagoon Water Park, 32 overnight spa breaks and nine Bluestone breaks. These donations continue to play a crucial role in helping local groups and charities raise funds for the causes that matter most to them, the Foundation said.

Marten Lewis, Chair of the Bluestone Foundation, said:

“This year’s achievements reflect the heart of who we are at Bluestone. The Bluestone Foundation exists to uplift the people and places that make Pembrokeshire such a special community. The impact of our partners, grant recipients, and fundraising efforts in 2025 demonstrates what is possible when we work together and we are proud to see its continued impact on the region.”

Looking ahead to 2026, the Foundation has already lined up several partnerships, including continued support to Sport Pembrokeshire’s Fit and Fed project and becoming gold sponsors of the DPJ Foundation’s Macchu Picchu trek.

They also have five Blue Lagoon events confirmed across various dates between February and August, supporting Local Cadets, Belles Story, Martlewy YFC Hall, Blue Horizons Coastal Adventure and Friends of Portfield School. Tickets are available to the public and can be purchased on the Foundation’s Eventbrite page.