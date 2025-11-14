Bluestone Becomes UK’s First Fossil-Free Holiday Park

Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire has become the first fossil fuel-free holiday park in the UK.

The 500-acre, five-star resort is now powered entirely by renewable energy including solar, BioLPG made from food waste, and hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Its on-site solar park is the largest of its kind in UK hospitality and it generates a third of the resort’s annual electricity needs. It is topped up by a renewable energy deal with Ecotricity.

Marten Lewis, Director of Sustainability at Bluestone, said:

“We purchase a huge amount of energy across the resort and have now completed the final stages of taking all our energy away from fossil fuels into certified renewables. Our Blue Lagoon was among the first water parks in the world heated with local renewable biomass. It uses waste products from local sawmills and other waste timber products to heat the water, and solar gain thanks to the building’s windows which act like a big greenhouse, keeping it warm. In 2025, we’ve transitioned all remaining parts, like back-up boilers for the Blue Lagoon water park, so that Bluestone is now a resort entirely run on purchased fuel that is fossil fuel free. “As part of showcasing a way forward for the responsible operation of holiday resorts, we have even taken our main contractors with us on the journey. Across the resort, people strimming hedges and cutting trees, not employed directly by Bluestone, have also decarbonised their fuels switching to electric strimmers and hydrotreated vegetable oil, or HVO fuels, to power their mowers.”

The resort is the only holiday park to have earned a King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

Bluestone is also the first business in the world to recycle disposable nappies, using the fibres in paths and drives around the resort. And Adonis Blue Environmental Wildlife Trust Consultancy says that Bluestone’s biodiversity Net Gain is in keeping with a Wildlife Trust Nature Reserve.