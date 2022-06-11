Blue Gem Wind Deploy Floating Lidar at Valorous and Share Wave Data with Local Surfers

Blue Gem Wind, the joint venture between TotalEnergies, one of the world’s largest energy companies, and Simply Blue Group has recently deployed a floating LiDAR system to the proposed Valorous project site to continue an offshore metocean campaign in the Celtic Sea.

Alfie Wisdom, Delivery Manager at Blue Gem Wind said,

“The LiDAR will provide us with wind, wave and current data from the proposed Valorous project site, further adding to information already collected from our test and demonstration project, Erebus. This will allow us to undertake engineering and environmental studies with greater confidence in the site conditions and wind resource.”

Blue Gem Wind has also announced that weather data from the LiDAR will be available for public use on their website.

David Jones, Stakeholder Manager, added,

“As someone who gets out on the water as much as possible I know how useful local weather information can be, particularly wave data for surfers at Fresh West. Having in insight into wave height and period from a buoy 50km offshore is really helpful in planning a trip down to the beach.”

Valorous is the second floating offshore wind project being progressed by Blue Gem Wind in the Celtic Sea with the proposed site approximately 50 km South West of the Pembrokeshire coastline.