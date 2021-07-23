Blake Morgan Rewards Nine in Latest Promotions Round

The latest round of promotions rewards the commitment of all members of staff to finding effective legal solutions for their clients and supporting the continued success of Blake Morgan, particularly throughout the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The success of the Blake Morgan Property Services Group is reflected in the promotion of Emily Poynton and Sean James to Associates, while Katie Edwards and Shinto Paulose become Senior Paralegals.

The enviable reputation of the firm's commercial and charities team is reflected by further investment in the team, with the promotion of Tomos Lewis to Senior Associate.

Meanwhile, Tom Vosper steps up to an Associate role in the corporate team, while Sophia Farmer has been promoted to Associate in the commercial litigation team. In addition, Olivia Hamblin has been promoted to Senior Internal Communications Executive.

Finally, Gemma Casey, part of the firm's Regulatory Team, celebrates promotion to Senior Solicitor.

Eve Piffaretti, Head of Blake Morgan in Wales, said: