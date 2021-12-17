Blake Morgan Promotes Tax Specialist Lisa Davies to Partner

The promotion reflects Lisa’s expertise and continued commitment to providing first-class legal solutions to clients, as well as her ongoing work to support the firm's growth aspirations and commercial success.

Working from Blake Morgan’s Cardiff office, Lisa leads the Succession & Tax team, specialising in contentious probate and complex trusts. Lisa provides essential cross-office support to colleagues in London, Southampton and the Thames Valley and is a critical part of the Private Client leadership team.

Lisa graduated from Oxford University in 1993 and completed the Legal Practice Course and a training contract with Osborne Solicitors in London. After a period of time spent abroad, she returned to the UK and has worked around South Wales in a variety of firms, heading teams in large multinationals and niche practices alike, before joining Blake Morgan to head the Cardiff team in 2018. She has developed a solid and loyal client base over more than a decade, as well as forging strong links with accountants, financial advisers and other lawyers and professionals.

Helen Bunker, Head of Private Client at Blake Morgan, says:

“I am delighted to see Lisa move into Partnership with the firm. This year has been an exceptionally positive one for Private Client team, with our team and a number of individuals recognised in both Chambers and Legal 500. Lisa has played a key role in this success, and her appointment to Partner reflects the importance of her contribution to the team.”

Commenting on the promotion, Mike Wilson, Managing Partner at Blake Morgan, said:

“Lisa is a highly skilled lawyer and her promotion is well-deserved. It is also important to the future growth aspirations of our Private Client team who will benefit from offering a partner-led service across all teams and regions. I'd like to extend my warmest congratulations to Lisa and am looking forward to working with her in her new role”.

Lisa Davies added: