Blake Morgan Promotes Eight Lawyers in Wales in Recognition of a Successful Year

Leading law firm Blake Morgan has rewarded the work of its lawyers in Wales with a raft of promotions.

Eight individuals have been promoted in recognition of their efforts to support the continued success of the firm over the last year and the excellent legal counsel they provide to clients.

Four lawyers in the firm’s Cardiff team have been promoted to Legal Director, with one lawyer promoted to Senior Associate, two promoted to Associate level and one to Senior Solicitor.

Following a successful year, Commercial Litigation specialists Joanna Corbett-Simmons and Sarah Whittle have been promoted to Legal Director, along with Corporate lawyer James Vaughan and Property Services lawyer Victoria Morley-Jones.

Tanya Barrett of the Property Services team has been promoted to Senior Associate, while corporate lawyer James Bowen and Regulatory lawyer Gem Casey have both been promoted to Associate. James Helps is also celebrating, following his promotion to Senior Solicitor within the Property Services team.

Eve Piffaretti, head of Blake Morgan’s office in Wales, said:

“At Blake Morgan, we are committed to recognising, developing and promoting our in-house talent. I would like to congratulate Joanna, Sarah, James, Victoria, Tanya, James, Gem and James on their well-deserved promotions.

This exciting next step in their careers reflects their hard work, contribution and dedication to delivering exceptional service to their clients over many years.