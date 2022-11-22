Blake Morgan in Wales Appoints New Legal Director

Leading law firm Blake Morgan has announced the appointment of Trish D’Souza as a Legal Director within its Education Sector team.

Trish joins the team from Capital Law, where she has worked since 2018 and headed up the education team. Trish is a public and judicial review law specialist and has been recommended by the prestigious Legal 500 index as a ‘rising star’ in the public law arena. Trish is also the chair of the Cardiff and District Law Society’s B.A,M,E & Friends Committee.

With a track record of advising clients, including well-known regulatory bodies, central and local government and universities in England and Wales, Trish brings a wealth of education sector expertise to her new role. As Legal Director at Blake Morgan, Trish will be primarily based at the firm’s Cardiff office at One Central Square.

She will play an integral role in developing relationships with education clients, using her specialist knowledge of education and public law to further expand the firm’s footprint in the sector. She will also work closely with colleagues in the Litigation and Dispute Management, Commercial and Employment teams to provide a holistic legal service to Blake Morgan’s education clients across the UK.

Commenting on her new role, Trish D’Souza said:

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with a firm and colleagues that I have admired afar for some time. I am looking forward to getting stuck into wider commercial disputes work on behalf of education and public sector clients. I am also enthused about the opportunity to return to my first love in law, namely, commencing or defending judicial review challenges. “I am particularly pleased to join a firm that takes equality, diversity and inclusion seriously. I know the firm will greatly support me in my role as Chair of the Cardiff and District Law Society’s B.A.M.E & Friends Committee. I look forward to playing a key role in the team’s development as we continue growing.”

Eve Piffaretti, Head of Office (Wales) at Blake Morgan, said: