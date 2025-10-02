Blake Morgan Celebrates Success in the Legal 500 Guide

Blake Morgan’s lawyers and practice areas in Wales have once again been recognised in the prestigious Legal 500 UK 2026 Guide.
In Wales, the firm has achieved 15 practice area rankings in total, with 11 placed in Tier 1 and a further four ranked in Tier 2. Leading areas include Corporate and Commercial, Employment, Public Sector, Real Estate, Construction, Social Housing, and Dispute Resolution, underlining the firm’s broad capabilities.
The firm’s Social Housing team continues to be recognised for its responsive and knowledgeable advice, with clients describing it as “a highly talented and experienced team.”
The Construction practice has retained its Tier 1 status, praised as “one of the leading UK-wide firms for construction, with excellent depth of expertise.” The Public Sector team is again commended for its first-class support to Welsh Government bodies, public services and local authorities, with one testimonial highlighting that “Eve Piffaretti provides excellent advice in a clear and concise way.”
Other areas of the firm’s Welsh practice also drew strong praise in the Legal 500 Guide. The Employment team is described as “extremely approachable, knowledgeable and professional,” while the Commercial Property team is recognised as “a highly skilled, experienced and motivated team.” The Property Litigation team “stands out for its deep expertise and commitment to achieving the best outcomes,” and the Banking and Finance team is noted as “knowledgeable and commercially minded.” Clients also highlight the Insolvency and Corporate Recovery team as “helpful, quick to respond and highly professional.”
30 of Blake Morgan’s lawyers in Wales also received extensive individual recognition in the 2026 Guide, with:
- Four lawyers placed in the prestigious Legal 500 Hall of Fame
- 13 named as Leading Partners
- Nine identified as Next Generation Partners
- Six recognised as Leading Associates
Stand-out mentions include:
- Eve Piffaretti (Public Sector) – Hall of Fame
- Claire Rawle (Construction) – Hall of Fame
- Paul Caldicott (Finance) – Hall of Fame
- Paul Duggan (Banking and Finance) – Next Generation Partner
- Lisa Davies (Succession and Tax) – Leading Partner
- Louise Howells (Real Estate) – Leading Partner
- Joanne Thompson (Procurement Litigation) – Next Generation Partner
- Siân Jones (Social Housing) – Leading Partner
Eve Piffaretti, Head of Office (Wales) at Blake Morgan, said:
“I am delighted to see so many of our practice areas and lawyers in Wales recognised once again in this year’s independent and industry-leading Legal 500 2026 Guide, particularly as this year we mark 150 years of our people delivering services to clients and the community in Wales.
“The results reflect the exceptional calibre of our teams and the high-quality service they consistently deliver to clients across Wales and beyond.
“We are especially proud to retain Tier 1 rankings in areas that are central to our Welsh practice – Public Sector, Social Housing, Real Estate and Construction – and to see so many of our colleagues celebrated for their professional excellence. These results are a credit to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Blake Morgan, and we are grateful to our clients for their continued support and positive feedback.”