Blake Morgan Celebrates Success in the Legal 500 Guide

Blake Morgan’s lawyers and practice areas in Wales have once again been recognised in the prestigious Legal 500 UK 2026 Guide.

In Wales, the firm has achieved 15 practice area rankings in total, with 11 placed in Tier 1 and a further four ranked in Tier 2. Leading areas include Corporate and Commercial, Employment, Public Sector, Real Estate, Construction, Social Housing, and Dispute Resolution, underlining the firm’s broad capabilities.

The firm’s Social Housing team continues to be recognised for its responsive and knowledgeable advice, with clients describing it as “a highly talented and experienced team.”

The Construction practice has retained its Tier 1 status, praised as “one of the leading UK-wide firms for construction, with excellent depth of expertise.” The Public Sector team is again commended for its first-class support to Welsh Government bodies, public services and local authorities, with one testimonial highlighting that “Eve Piffaretti provides excellent advice in a clear and concise way.”

Other areas of the firm’s Welsh practice also drew strong praise in the Legal 500 Guide. The Employment team is described as “extremely approachable, knowledgeable and professional,” while the Commercial Property team is recognised as “a highly skilled, experienced and motivated team.” The Property Litigation team “stands out for its deep expertise and commitment to achieving the best outcomes,” and the Banking and Finance team is noted as “knowledgeable and commercially minded.” Clients also highlight the Insolvency and Corporate Recovery team as “helpful, quick to respond and highly professional.”

30 of Blake Morgan’s lawyers in Wales also received extensive individual recognition in the 2026 Guide, with:

Four lawyers placed in the prestigious Legal 500 Hall of Fame

13 named as Leading Partners

Nine identified as Next Generation Partners

Six recognised as Leading Associates

Stand-out mentions include:

Eve Piffaretti (Public Sector) – Hall of Fame

Claire Rawle (Construction) – Hall of Fame

Paul Caldicott (Finance) – Hall of Fame

Paul Duggan (Banking and Finance) – Next Generation Partner

Lisa Davies (Succession and Tax) – Leading Partner

Louise Howells (Real Estate) – Leading Partner

Joanne Thompson (Procurement Litigation) – Next Generation Partner

Siân Jones (Social Housing) – Leading Partner

Eve Piffaretti, Head of Office (Wales) at Blake Morgan, said: