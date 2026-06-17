Blake Morgan Appoints Leading Charity Lawyer Bethan Walsh to Head Charities Practice

Blake Morgan has appointed Bethan Walsh as a partner in its Commercial and Charities business group, further enhancing the firm's charities practice in Wales and throughout the UK.

Based in the Cardiff office, Bethan will lead the Charities practice, providing legal and governance advice to charities, social enterprises, and other not-for-profit organisations operating within the sector.

A recognised charity law specialist, Bethan brings 14 years' experience advising organisations ranging from newly established charities to some of the UK's largest not-for-profit bodies. Her practice spans governance, formation and restructuring, grant-making, fundraising and regulatory engagement with bodies including the Charity Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority and Companies House. She has particular expertise in Royal Charter governance updates and the formation of Charitable Incorporated Organisations.

A fluent Welsh speaker and member of the Charity Law Association, Bethan is also registered with the Charity Commission as an Approved Practitioner. She is co-founder of the All-Wales Charity Conference, works regularly with the Wales Council for Voluntary Action, and will speak at gofod3, the voluntary sector event organised by WCVA, in Cardiff on 17 June 2026.

Penri Desscan, Head of Commercial and Charities at Blake Morgan, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Bethan to Blake Morgan. She is highly regarded for her expertise in charity law and for her strong relationships across the sector. Her appointment is an important step in the continued growth of our charity practice. It demonstrates our commitment to supporting charities and not-for-profit organisations with high-quality, practical legal advice.”

Bethan Walsh said: