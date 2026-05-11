Blake Morgan Appoints Joint Heads of Office in Wales for First Time

Law firm Blake Morgan has appointed two Partners as Co-Heads of Office in Wales, marking the first time the role has been shared in the firm's history.

Daniela Smith and Lee Fisher have taken on the joint leadership of Blake Morgan's Cardiff office, bringing a combined total of more than 50 years' experience at the firm between them.

The appointments mark the passing of the baton from Eve Piffaretti, who has led the Wales office for over seven years and was recognised with the Leadership Award at the Wales Legal Awards 2025.

Eve said:

“It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to support and champion this office, its people, clients, and communities for more than seven years. I’m delighted to hand over to Daniela and Lee, given their genuine, long-standing contribution and commitment to the firm’s success in Wales. I have no doubt they will take the office from strength to strength in the years ahead. I look forward to supporting them and know that they will excel in the role.”

Daniela Smith is a Partner in the Real Estate team, with extensive experience across all aspects of commercial property work for both the public and private sectors. She has been involved in many of the firm's highest-value and most high-profile transactions, including acting on the £250 million regeneration of 40 acres at Roath Basin in Cardiff Bay, one of the most significant built environment projects in Wales in recent decades.

Lee Fisher started his legal career as a trainee solicitor with Morgan Bruce (one of Blake Morgan’s legacy practices) in 1995 and is now recognised as one of the leading Commercial Litigation and Intellectual Property lawyers in Wales. His practice concentrates on high-value commercial disputes and on leading the brand protection and intellectual property practice nationally. He is also a fully accredited mediator for commercial and IP matters.

Daniela said:

“It's a privilege to step into this role alongside Lee at such an exciting time for the office and for Wales. I've spent my entire career here, and my commitment to the firm has only deepened over time. I'm looking forward to building on everything Eve has created and to making sure this office continues to be somewhere people are proud to work.”

Lee said:

“Daniela and I have complementary practices and a shared set of values, so I'm genuinely excited about what we can do together. Eve leaves a remarkable legacy, not just through her hard work but in the culture she's built, of which Blake Morgan is understandably proud. Our job is to honour that and keep pushing it forward. Wales has a fantastic business community, and I want Blake Morgan to continue to be right at the heart of it.”

Blake Morgan's Wales office is home to a multidisciplinary team advising clients across the public and private sectors, with a strong reputation for its work in commercial property, litigation, public law, mergers and acquisitions, banking and finance, and private client services.