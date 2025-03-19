Blake Morgan Appointed to All Lots of Welsh Government Legal Services Framework

Blake Morgan has been appointed to all 14 lots of the Welsh Government Commercial Delivery (WGCD) Solicitors Services Framework, the only law firm to achieve this distinction.

The firm said the achievement reinforced its status as a key legal partner for the Welsh public sector, providing expertise across a comprehensive range of legal specialisms.

The WGCD framework plays a vital role in enabling the Welsh Government and public sector bodies to procure expert legal services efficiently.

Blake Morgan said its appointment ensured continued access to high-quality legal support across critical areas, including employment law, education law, planning and environmental law, IT and commercial contracts, procurement, projects and public administration law.

Covering both South and North Wales, as well as central Welsh Government advisory work, the firm’s involvement will help shape legal decision-making for public sector clients nationwide. The framework is for a period of four years.

Blake Morgan’s successful appointment followed an extensive evaluation process in which the firm achieved full marks across all three key quality criteria:

Training and development: Recognising the firm’s commitment to the professional development of its lawyers, ensuring a consistently high level of service for public sector clients.

Technology and innovation: Showcasing the firm’s cutting-edge legal technology and AI-driven efficiencies to enhance client service and streamline legal processes.

Understanding of Welsh legislation: Demonstrating in-depth expertise in Welsh law and the ability to provide fully bilingual legal services in both Welsh and English.

In addition, Blake Morgan was awarded full marks for technical expertise in 12 of the 14 lots, further strengthening its position as a trusted legal adviser to the Welsh public sector.

Penri Desscan, Partner and WGCD Relationship Partner at Blake Morgan, said:

“Blake Morgan has a long and proud history of serving the public sector in Wales, working alongside government bodies, local authorities, and other public organisations to provide expert legal guidance. Our deep-rooted presence in Wales and extensive experience in public sector law have enabled us to build strong partnerships and deliver legal solutions supporting vital public services. “We are immensely proud to be the only law firm appointed to all 14 lots of this important framework. It demonstrates a breadth of subjects and illustrates expertise in a number of cross cutting areas, and is a testament to our team's strength, investment in innovation, and deep-rooted understanding of the particular legal landscape in Wales and the issues facing public sector organisations in Wales. “This appointment reinforces our commitment to supporting the Welsh Government and other public sector bodies. We look forward to delivering expert legal guidance that helps them achieve their objectives.”

An expert team of specialists will lead each lot, bringing in-depth knowledge and experience tailored to their respective areas: