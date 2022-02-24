Blackwood Manufacturer Targets International Growth

Atlantic Service Company, manufacturers of premium bandsaw and handsaw blades for the food industry, has announced that it is changing the structure of its management team as the business looks to continue its pattern of high growth across the globe.

Huw James, who has been Managing Director since July 2016 and overseen significant change at the Blackwood-based business, will stay closely involved whilst moving into a new role to develop and implement global strategies for KASCO, Atlantic Service’s American-based owners, as well as directing all their European businesses.

Martin Hughes, the current Chief Financial Officer, steps up to become the new Managing Director after six years in the business, having formerly held senior finance roles in Ontic Engineering, Caerphilly-based DS Smith and The Royal Mint in Llantrisant.

Huw said:

This change is key to us implementing our strategic plans and continuing the high growth experienced in recent years with further investment. This is an exciting period of development for the business and I’m looking forward with anticipation for our future prospects and improving the experience for our customers. I’m personally excited about my new challenge and delighted that Martin is taking over as Managing Director of Atlantic Service.”

The incoming MD, Martin said:

I’m delighted to take up this new role and hope to continue the excellent performance of the last few years. We have key strategic plans in place to grow further and investment opportunities to support, and I’m excited to see them come to fruition for the benefit of our customers and community”

Atlantic Service Company has a history going back to 1901 and has been based in south Wales since 1980. Atlantic Service Company supplies many types of customers, from global mass-scale distributors to UK-based village high street butchers and fishmongers, offering a range of premium products and services.