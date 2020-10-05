Black History Month: Digital Discussion

According to data from the Race Disparity Audit, just 5% of the UK’s small businesses are majority-led by someone from an ethnic minority group.

And this is despite 13% of the UK population belonging to a black, Asian, mixed or ethnic group. This significant disparity seems ever more apparent as we celebrate Black History Month during October.

To discuss why there are fewer black entrepreneurs despite there being so much talent in Wales, Business News Wales joined together with NatWest to bring together a panel of experts. Joining Siwan Rees, from the NatWest Cymru Board, were Lynn Abhulimen, leader of the Cardiff Black Young Professionals Network; Sid Bhupinder, founder of Business Butler; and Noor Jadalla, NatWest Entrepreneur Acceleration Manager.

Black History Month from Business News Wales on Vimeo.