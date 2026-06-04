Bison, Tractors and Farm Walks as Rhug Estate Prepares for Open Farm Sunday

One of the biggest dates in the North Wales agricultural calendar is set to return as Rhug Estate prepares to welcome hundreds of visitors for Open Farm Sunday.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm on Sunday June 7, the free family day out will once again open the gates to the award-winning estate near Corwen, offering a behind-the-scenes look at life on the organic farm.

Visitors can enjoy a packed programme of attractions and demonstrations across the 12,500-acre estate, including working sheepdog displays, sheep shearing demonstrations, vintage tractors, tractor rides and a series of farm walks.

One of the highlights of the day will again be the popular bison walk, giving guests the chance to spot Rhug Estate's famous herd – the largest in the UK.

There will also be stalls featuring local independent businesses, producers and craftspeople from across the region, alongside food and drink outlets open throughout the day including the Farm Shop, Bistro, takeaway and drive-thru.

Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough said the event continues to grow in popularity every year, attracting families, farming enthusiasts and visitors from across Wales and beyond.

“Our Open Farm Sunday has become one of the highlights of the year for us at Rhug Estate. It is a wonderful opportunity to open the farm gates and give people a real insight into modern Welsh farming, sustainability and organic food production in a relaxed and enjoyable setting. We are incredibly proud of the Estate and the work that goes on here throughout the year, so it is fantastic to be able to share that with the public while also supporting local businesses, producers and the wider rural community.”

He added:

“There really is something for everyone, whether you want to watch the sheepdogs at work, enjoy the tractor rides, explore the farm walks or simply spend time with family and friends enjoying great local food and drink. The bison walk is always hugely popular and gives visitors the chance to see one of the most unique parts of the Estate up close. Events like this are also important in helping people better understand where their food comes from, the importance of sustainable farming, and the role agriculture continues to play in rural Wales.”

Entry is free and there is no need to book in advance. Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.